Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $83,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KCG lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

