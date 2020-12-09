Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of TELUS worth $78,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,308,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,214,000 after buying an additional 1,130,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after buying an additional 361,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after buying an additional 1,771,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after buying an additional 4,836,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

