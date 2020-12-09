Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $79,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

