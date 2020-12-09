Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Church & Dwight worth $80,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

