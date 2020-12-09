Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Equal Weight

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAD. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of LAD opened at $291.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

