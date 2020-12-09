Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $82,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.