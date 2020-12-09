Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Invitation Homes worth $79,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

