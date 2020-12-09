Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $76,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 768,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

