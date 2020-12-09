Morgan Stanley Buys 626,315 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $89,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

