Morgan Stanley Buys 49,439 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $85,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.