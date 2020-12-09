Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,068,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.75% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $85,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

