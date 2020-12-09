Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $76,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 415.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 172,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.08 and a 200-day moving average of $446.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

