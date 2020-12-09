Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Best Buy worth $76,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after acquiring an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.