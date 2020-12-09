Morgan Stanley Acquires 41,423 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $88,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

