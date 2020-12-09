Morgan Stanley Acquires 320,823 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $85,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,704.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,513,000.

IYT opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.07. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

