Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,104,213 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 13.70% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $87,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

PSQ opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

