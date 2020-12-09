Morgan Stanley Acquires 276,378 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Edison International worth $82,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.