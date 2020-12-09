Morgan Stanley Acquires 136,943 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of McKesson worth $81,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15,252.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $180.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

