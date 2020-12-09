Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.