Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Sells $87,104.88 in Stock

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRCC stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.