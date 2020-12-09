Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Sells $87,104.88 in Stock

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MRCC stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
