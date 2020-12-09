Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Monro worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.