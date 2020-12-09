MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.42)-(0.39) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.07–1.04 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.75. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.46.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $2,209,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,375,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock worth $93,480,055. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

