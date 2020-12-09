MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.42–0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.1 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.07–1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.46.

MDB stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $138,641.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $2,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,779,522.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,335 shares of company stock worth $93,480,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

