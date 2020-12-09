Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $123.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

