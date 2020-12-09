MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $90,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 52.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.