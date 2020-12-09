Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,161.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,228.41. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

