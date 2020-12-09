Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 247.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,596 shares of company stock worth $933,786. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

