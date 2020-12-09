Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MFH stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.