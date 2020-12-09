Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MFH stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
