Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.33.

MRK stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

