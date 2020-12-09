MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,588.17

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,588.17 and last traded at $1,585.35, with a volume of 9873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,557.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,379.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10,098.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

