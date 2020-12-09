MediaAlpha (MAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

MAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

