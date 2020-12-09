McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

Shares of MCD opened at $208.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.51. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 133,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 220.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

