MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $566.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.15.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $12,925,882. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

