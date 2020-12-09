Mark Hine Sells 10,000 Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Stock

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) insider Mark Hine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £144.28 million and a P/E ratio of -75.91. Griffin Mining Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.05 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

