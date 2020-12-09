Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

