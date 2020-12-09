LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of LTC Properties worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 35.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LTC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of LTC opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

