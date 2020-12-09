LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in LKQ by 15.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LKQ by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.