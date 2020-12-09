Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $249.24 on Monday. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average is $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

