LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LC. UBS Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

LC stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $733.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $190,061 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 64.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

