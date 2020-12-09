Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Raised by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Lear worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $158.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

