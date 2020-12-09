Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$35.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.06.

TSE LB opened at C$33.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

