Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.06.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$33.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

