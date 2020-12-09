Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.
LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.06.
Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$33.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.70.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
