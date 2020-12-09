Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Reduced by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,890,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.