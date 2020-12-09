Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.25

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 634303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$840.03 million and a PE ratio of -124.17.

About Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

