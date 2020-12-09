LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.36 ($63.95).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €60.82 ($71.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €62.72 ($73.79). The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

