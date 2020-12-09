Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

