Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $461,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

