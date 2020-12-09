Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $202.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

