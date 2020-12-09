La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

