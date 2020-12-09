La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 139.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.